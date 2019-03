SPEROS, Gregory Angelo husband, father and grandfather extraordinaire, born on the island of Evia, Greece, passed away peacefully with his family at his side Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Gregory was the son of Evangelos and Despina Speros. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and Wittenberg University; and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As a resident of Bellbrook for 50 plus years, he was known in the community for his care and service. Gregory retired from Wyeth/Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company after 28 years of service. As a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, he served on the parish council and was active in the church community serving in various capacities. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jane Ann; their 3 children, Col. James & Cynthia (Speros) Yonts, Dr. Paul Angelo & Symone Speros and Christopher Andrew Speros; sister, Helen (Speros) Costopolous. 7 grandchildren; Amy Despina Yonts, Nicholas Speros Yonts, Benjamin Gregory Speros, Olivia Symone (Speros) & Jonathan Dorland, Andrea Christine (Speros) & Matthew Long, Zechariah Paul & Bethany Speros and Theodore Evangelos Speros; numerous cousins, nieces & nephews who adored their uncle. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine and her husband Rev. James Tavlarides; brother-in-law, Zachary Costopolous. Funeral service 10 AM Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road with Trisagion Prayers at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Legacy Fund in Gregory's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary