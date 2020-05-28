|
|
STOUT, Gregory Lee 62, of New Moorefield, went home to be with his Lord on May 24, 2020. He was born July 22, 1957,, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Harold and Jean (Van Fossen) Stout. He graduated from Northeastern High School, Class of 1975. He was Networking Technician Graduate from Clark State and worked for Kone Cranes. Gregory was a member of High Street Church of the Nazarenes. He loved to sing in the Church Choir, Springfield Area Emmaus Community, Kairos Prison Ministry and many local churches. Survivors include his parents, one sister, Kathy Milam, two brothers, Mike and Bobby. Three sons, Jarrod (Amanda) Stout, Jeffery Stout and Joel (Nicole) Stout. One grandson, Waylon Stout of Springfield. Two aunts, Alyce Mason and Joan Massie, several cousins, nieces, nephews and host of friends. A memorial celebration of Greg's life will be Saturday, at 1:00PM in the High St Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. COVID-19 protocol will be upheld. Private burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions are requested to the HOPE P.O. Box 1603, Springfield, Ohio 45501. RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 28, 2020