1/1
Gregory UBRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UBRY, Gregory Stewart "Greg" Age 59, of Springfield, Ohio, passed Thursday, August 6, 2020. Greg was born April 3, 1961, in Springfield, Ohio. Greg enjoyed woodworking, riding his bicycle, camping but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gene & Helen (nee Waugh) Ubry and beloved dog Lily. Greg is survived by his significant other, Robin Coberly of Springfield, OH; a brother, Gary (Debra) Ubry of Westerville, OH; sisters, Teresa (Robert) Webb of Springfield, OH, Tammy Healy of Worthington, OH; nieces & nephews, Jamie & Christopher Roach of Springfield, OH, Brendon Healy of Nashville, TN & Collin Healy of Worthington, OH, Catherine Ubry of Worthington, OH & Allison Ubry of Pensacola, FL. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Greg's memory to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone St., Springfield, OH 45503. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved