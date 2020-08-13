1/1
Gregory WOLF
WOLF, Gregory Carl Gregory Carl Wolf, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Miami Township, Montgomery County, died in his sleep Monday, August 3, 2020. Greg was born August 10, 1969, to Susan and Thomas Wolf. He was a 1987 graduate of West Carrollton High School where he was in NHS and excelled in football, wrestling and track. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. He went on to the University of Cincinnati and was Homecoming King in 1991. He received his MBA from Harvard. He worked at Mead, CGE, Duke Energy, and most recently was CEO of Leeward Renewable Energy (wind) and was on numerous boards for the wind industry and for UC. Greg was preceded in death by his grand-parents, Carl and Ruth Nelson and Thomas and Christine Wolf, his father-in-law, Robert Westerkamp, his sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Plageman and Greg's mother, Susan. Mourning him are wife, Christie, his sons, Joseph Gregory and Kevin Robert, his father, Thomas and mother-in-law, Joyce Westerkamp, his brothers, Andrew (Jenn) and Steve (Tiffany), brothers-in-law, Harry (Tracy), and Robert (Carol), and sister-in-law, Joanie Witty (Carey), Aunt Sheila, with Phil, Trevor, and LiAna, and Uncle Carl with Linda, Matt, and Travis, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Greg was an accomplished and generous person with an infectious smile and personality. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, August 8, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cincinnati. A Celebration of his life was held at Hyde Park Country Club. His remains are at Spring Grove Columbarium in Cincinnati. Greg deeply loved his Alma Mater, UC. Remembrances may be made to the Gregory C. Wolf Memorial at University of Cincinnati http://foundation.uc.edu/wolf or P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
