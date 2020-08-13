1/1
Gregory WOLF
WOLF, Gregory Carl Gregory Carl Wolf, of Dallas, TX, formerly of Miami Township, Montgomery County, died in his sleep Monday, August 3, 2020. Greg was born August 10, 1969, to Susan and Thomas Wolf. He was a 1987 graduate of West Carrollton High School where he was in NHS and excelled in football, wrestling and track. He was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. He went on to the University of Cincinnati and was Homecoming King in 1991. He received his MBA from Harvard. He worked at Mead, CGE, Duke Energy, and most recently was CEO of Leeward Renewable Energy (wind) and was on numerous boards for the wind industry and for UC. Greg was preceded in death by his grand-parents, Carl and Ruth Nelson and Thomas and Christine Wolf, his father-in-law, Robert Westerkamp, his sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Plageman and Greg's mother, Susan. Mourning him are wife, Christie, his sons, Joseph Gregory and Kevin Robert, his father, Thomas and mother-in-law, Joyce Westerkamp, his brothers, Andrew (Jenn) and Steve (Tiffany), brothers-in-law, Harry (Tracy), and Robert (Carol), and sister-in-law, Joanie Witty (Carey), Aunt Sheila, with Phil, Trevor, and LiAna, and Uncle Carl with Linda, Matt, and Travis, numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Greg was an accomplished and generous person with an infectious smile and personality. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, August 8, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cincinnati. A Celebration of his life was held at Hyde Park Country Club. His remains are at Spring Grove Columbarium in Cincinnati. Greg deeply loved his Alma Mater, UC. Remembrances may be made to the Gregory C. Wolf Memorial at University of Cincinnati http://foundation.uc.edu/wolf or P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 02:00 PM
Hyde Park Country Club
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Memories & Condolences
August 9, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Greg’s passing. I knew him through his brother Steve and he was 2 years ahead of me in school. I looked up to him in junior high, high school and college. He worked hard and achieved so many great things in those days, and didn’t stop as he became an adult and family man and a professional. He was a person we all could admire for all that he accomplished and for all the people whose lives he touched. I will miss him. My heart goes out to all who are mourning this loss.
John Hucke
Friend
August 9, 2020
I'm stunned by the sudden passing of Greg. We worked together at Duke Energy, where he led the building of one of the nation's leading renewable energy portfolios and stood out as one of the most talented, commercially-oriented, and effective executives. I'll remember him for his understated professionalism, open door for good advice, and good nature. I'll also remember the extraordinary eulogy by his sons, who emphasized how he coached them integrity and strong character on and off the field. Rest in peace, Greg. You made a great impact that clearly your family will carry on, and others you mentored and befriended will as well. We miss you. Rye Barcott
Rye Barcott
Friend
August 8, 2020
What a beautiful church service, Joe and Kevin did not disappoint with their eulogy. Greg departed way too soon and I regret I did not get to spend more time knowing him; I never dreamed that opportunity would be cut short. Annie is grateful she was able to spend a lot of time really getting to know Greg. My condolences to the entire Wolf family...
Cindy Spivack
Family
August 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about Greg’s passing.
I remember the whole Wolf family - Mr. & Mrs. Wolf and those three boys - from Singing Springs, WC Schools and community events.
Praying for God’s loving Peace and Comfort to embrace the entire family.
Teri (Barhorst) Inskeep
Classmate
August 8, 2020
Christie and Family,

Our family was so saddened to hear about Greg's passing. Greg was such a fine person who always impressed me with his gravitas and kindness. He will be missed by us, his HBS classmates, and surely everyone he has touched. May fond memories of his life comfort you in this difficult time. With warm wishes and condolences,

John Corso and family.
John Corso
Classmate
August 8, 2020
I want to express my sincere condolences to the entire Wolf family. Greg was the best of the best. Greg and I were Sigma Chis together at UC. He was a shining light for all of us to look up to. We always felt like he was the only adult in the room! I never heard anyone say a negative thing about Greg. Ever. Christie, my heart breaks for you. I lost my father unexpectedly when I was young. I’m one of the few people out there that can relate to what you and your boys are going through. If any of you need to talk, please don’t hesitate to contact me when you are ready. Andy and Steve, the offer is there for you as well. Strong arms are around you all always.
Brian Kreindler
Classmate
August 7, 2020
Christie, Joseph, Annie, and Kevin, Our hearts are hurting for your loss. Lean on family and God for strength at this difficult time. Remember all the happy memories together. We love you and you are in our prayers.
SAMUEL SCHILF
Family
August 6, 2020
Julia Rinaldi
August 5, 2020
Our most heartfelt condolences to you. We can still see Greg’s smile and hear his voice when he was working with the boys during football and track-field. You are all in our prayers.
Lisa and Andy Burke
Friend
August 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. It has been years since I last saw Greg, but I will never forget his smile. He was such a great guy. May God hold you close and provide you comfort and peace at this time of sorrow.
Ann Bashore Miller
Acquaintance
August 5, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Wolf Family. My friendship with them is precious. My heart is broken for their loss. Greg was a kind and friendly man who cared deeply about others. He will be missed by many. Cheering for our sons playing for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will always be some of my happiest memories. My prayers are with Greg’s beautiful family.
Sherri Wells
Friend
