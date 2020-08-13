Gregory WOLF

I want to express my sincere condolences to the entire Wolf family. Greg was the best of the best. Greg and I were Sigma Chis together at UC. He was a shining light for all of us to look up to. We always felt like he was the only adult in the room! I never heard anyone say a negative thing about Greg. Ever. Christie, my heart breaks for you. I lost my father unexpectedly when I was young. I’m one of the few people out there that can relate to what you and your boys are going through. If any of you need to talk, please don’t hesitate to contact me when you are ready. Andy and Steve, the offer is there for you as well. Strong arms are around you all always.

Brian Kreindler

Classmate