Gregory WOOD Obituary
WOOD, Gregory Allen Age 63, of Tollesboro, KY, died June 15, 2019, at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. Born November 6, 1955, in Dayton, OH, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Virginia Ann Monnin Wood. Greg is survived by several children and siblings, Ralph J. "Tony" Wood and Larry J. Wood of Hillsboro, KY; Peggy Williams of Waynesville, NC; Phillip Wood and Patty Smith of Lebanon, OH; Susan Bevis of Orlando, FL; and Karen Lawson of Xenia, OH. Greg was a construction worker and was of the Catholic faith. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, KY. Condolences may be sent to www.northcuttandson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019
