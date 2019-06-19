|
WOOD, Gregory Allen Age 63, of Tollesboro, KY, died June 15, 2019, at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY. Born November 6, 1955, in Dayton, OH, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Virginia Ann Monnin Wood. Greg is survived by several children and siblings, Ralph J. "Tony" Wood and Larry J. Wood of Hillsboro, KY; Peggy Williams of Waynesville, NC; Phillip Wood and Patty Smith of Lebanon, OH; Susan Bevis of Orlando, FL; and Karen Lawson of Xenia, OH. Greg was a construction worker and was of the Catholic faith. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, KY. Condolences may be sent to www.northcuttandson.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 19, 2019