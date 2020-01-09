Home

Gregory YANNEKIS


1927 - 2020
Gregory YANNEKIS Obituary
YANNEKIS, Gregory Nicholas "The Greek" Age 92, of Union, passed away with his family at his side on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Bethany Village. He was born March 6, 1927 in Keene, NH to the late Nicholas & Georgia (Viry) Yannekis. He spent his youth & graduated high school in Keene, NH, moving to Concord, NH as a young adult and helped in the family restaurant, "Buster Brown Diner". Greg worked for many years in the printing industry at Rumford Press, McCalls Printing, Dayton Press, DTS and worked into his 70's as a proofreader at the Mazer Corp. He was a long time member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, volunteering for many years at the annual Greek Festival; was a member of the local American Legion Post #707, where he enjoyed playing cards with many friends and belonged to the German Club Edelweiss. Greg was a sports enthusiast, playing high school basketball, softball, golfing, bicycle riding and competed in numerous marathons. He always had time for his children. No one could have taken more pride in their children. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Anna (Pilz); and son, Jim. Greg is survived by his children, Sharon (Gary) Cunagin, Ilona, Nick (Karen), Penny, Tina (Smith); grandchildren, Jim, Alexis, Stacie, Greg, James, Jessie, Vianna, Michael, Emmaline & Mallory; 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; niece, Gia; nephew, Greg; The Rhinehart Family, special friends & neighbors, Bill (Gloria); Sheldon, and the Loves. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. Ohio 45405 from 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment with military honors at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020
