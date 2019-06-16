Home

Greta BEHR Obituary
BEHR, Greta Age 88, passed away June 12, 2019 in her home at The Suites of Walnut Creek. Greta is survived by her son, Gary Behr and her daughter, Gail Follansbee (Larry). She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Behr and her parents, Orville and Alta Harrell. Greta attended Roosevelt High School and was a member of The Church of the Cross United Methodist for over 60 years. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home at 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019
