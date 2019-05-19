|
HODGE, Greta Age 89 of Morgan Township passed away on May 14, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1930 in Salyersville, Kentucky, the daughter of Harvey and Alta (Williams) Keeton. She graduated from Lockland High School. On August 5, 1950 she married Jasper Hodge, and together they had three children. She is survived by her children, Glenn (Rhonda) Hodge, Kathleen (Leslie) Houser, and Mark Hodge; grandchildren, Anthony, Brian, Laura (Joel), David, Ethan, Clara, Cody, and Chloe; great grandchildren, Jasmine, Aubryana and Graham; brothers, Sterling (Gay) Keeton and Travis Keeton; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Glenna Bell. A Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, OH on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of Funeral at 12 PM. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 19, 2019