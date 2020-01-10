|
MESTA, Greta May 29 December 2019, Miamisburg, Ohio Born to George and Blanche Hoffman 28 February 1933 in Albion, Maine. Greta was the second youngest of six children. Greta was a graduate from South Portland High School, the University of New Hampshire, and later the University of Southern Maine. Greta worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, Portland Public Library, and the University of Southern Maine Language Lab. Greta loved to laugh, play cards, bingo, and give hugs. She was a very generous woman who gave her resources and more importantly her time, which she taught her children was the most valuable thing to give. She loved children and volunteered at elementary schools until she was unable. Greta and her late husband, Jose, met and became friends with numerous people from traveling in their Motorhome. They eventually settled in Alamo, Texas. She also traveled overseas visiting her son. Greta was pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jose, her parents George and Blanche, her brothers Reginald, Patrick, Phillip, and Thomas, and her sister, Belle. She is survived by her three children Terry, Barbara, and Nathan and his wife Glenda; her eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. As Greta wished, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to her one of her favorite organizations; The USO, The , The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, or Vanderbilt Children's Hospital.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020