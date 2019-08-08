|
DOWNS ((Eads), Gretchen Mae Age 97 was born on March 4, 1922 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to the late Susie and Arnold Eads. Having lived a faithful Christian Life, she passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She and her husband, Clifford, shared 56 years together before his death at age 77 in 2001. They had one child, Gloria. They always loved their son-in-law, Neil Wetz, as their own. A life-long resident of Dayton, Gretchen began Bible teaching in her twenties and shared that gift with others into her early nineties. This is what she most desired to be remembered for. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Robert Craven, brother, Vernon Eads and brothers-in-law, Gordon and Harold Downs. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, sister and brother-in-law, Genevieve and Ned Rasor, brother-in-law, Harold Downs, and several nieces and nephews. Our special appreciation to loyal friends, ministers and family who lovingly visited her and to the caring staff at Lincoln Park Manor where she lived for 3 years. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at the David's Community Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429, with a service at 11:00 a.m. Burial David's Cemetery. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019