DRISCOLL, Gretchen Ann 61, of Centerville, passed away on February 10, 2019. She was born on June 10, 1957 to the late James and Virginia Krug in Dayton, OH. Gretchen worked as a nurse in the OR at Miami Valley Hospital for nearly 30 years with over 40 years of nursing experience. On September 20, 1980, she married Michael Robert Driscoll. Gretchen and Michael made Centerville their home. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Virginia Krug; and son, David Driscoll. Gretchen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Michael; son, Robbie; daughter-in-law, Kati; sisters, Susie, Judy, and Krissie; and many loving friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to . To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019