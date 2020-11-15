1/1
Gretchen FALKNOR
1933 - 2020
FALKNOR, Gretchen G.

Age 87 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Gretchen was born on April 11, 1933, in Ashville, Ohio, to the late Rev. Henry and Helen Tessmer Glick. She is survived to her loving husband of 64 years, Dale B. Falknor, married on June 30, 1956; Son, Kent R. (Carolyn) Falknor; granddaughters, Madeline and Abbey; her brother, David T. Glick; and

nieces, Ellen Hestand and Christine Cameron. Gretchen was a graduate of Norwalk High School in 1951 and earned a B.S. Ed from Capital University in 1955. She taught school in Norwalk, Columbus, and Centerville. She enjoyed retirement in Lakeside, Ohio, and Naples, Florida. She was a long time member of the Lakeside Chautauqua Community, Catawaba Island Club, Port Clinton, Ohio, and the Naples Yacht Club in Naples, Florida. She was also active in the Dayton and Naples Councils on World Affairs and an active member of Epiphany Lutheran Church, Dayton, Ohio, and Emmanuel Lutheran Church in

Naples, Florida. She also served as President of Capital

University Alumni Association. Private funeral service.

Contributions may be made to Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation, 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside, Ohio 43440 or Capital

University Attn: Advancement Services, 1 College and Main, Columbus, Ohio 43209. Condolences may be made to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
