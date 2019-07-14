Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen MYERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gretchen MYERS Obituary
MYERS, Gretchen Age 85, of Englewood, went home to be with her husband and the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019. Gretchen was born December 8, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late William & Elizabeth Bellew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Myers and siblings, Phoebe, Caroline, Joanne and Fred. Gretchen is survived by her sons, Michael (Maribeth) Derringer and Frank "Chip" Clark III and his partner Melissa Gordon; grandchildren, Tye (Summer) Clark, Frank (Courtney) Clark IV, Cody Clark and Amy Windell; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jackson, Raya, Remy, Krystal, Marlee, Maxton, Kaitlynn, Hannah, Lucas, Gabe; many nieces and nephews-including special niece and her partner in crime, Leisa May; as well as many other relatives and friends. Gretchen enjoyed life to the fullest and had a special place in her heart for the many pets she had in her life time. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Gretchen memory. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.