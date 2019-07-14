MYERS, Gretchen Age 85, of Englewood, went home to be with her husband and the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019. Gretchen was born December 8, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio to the late William & Elizabeth Bellew. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Myers and siblings, Phoebe, Caroline, Joanne and Fred. Gretchen is survived by her sons, Michael (Maribeth) Derringer and Frank "Chip" Clark III and his partner Melissa Gordon; grandchildren, Tye (Summer) Clark, Frank (Courtney) Clark IV, Cody Clark and Amy Windell; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jackson, Raya, Remy, Krystal, Marlee, Maxton, Kaitlynn, Hannah, Lucas, Gabe; many nieces and nephews-including special niece and her partner in crime, Leisa May; as well as many other relatives and friends. Gretchen enjoyed life to the fullest and had a special place in her heart for the many pets she had in her life time. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Gretchen memory. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019