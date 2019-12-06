|
WATSON, Gretchen Juneieve "June" 81, of Dayton, passed away on December 2, 2019 at . She was born on March 29, 1938 to Homer and Ollie (Day) Middleton in Harlan, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Burke and Homer Middleton; siblings, Billy Barnett, Brenda Fay Barnett-Garett, and Sharon Barnett-Murphy; and father of her children, Charles E. Watson, Sr. Gretchen is survived by her loving children, Charlie (Donna) Watson, Deborah Watson, and Andrew (Marilyn) Watson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Herron, Janice Sue (Paul) Barnett-Robinson, Richard (Lily) Burke, and Jimmy (Lisa) Burke; special son-in-law, Danny Williams; and many other loving family and friends. June always enjoyed reading and crocheting, but she mostly treasured time with family. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 12-2PM at CREECH FUNERAL HOME 112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965, with funeral services to begin at 2PM. Interment immediately after at Turner Cemetery #3 in Middlesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to gofundme.com/f/nm753-burial-assistance to help with final expenses. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019