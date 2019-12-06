Home

POWERED BY

Services
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY 40965
(606) 248-4700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY 40965
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Creech Funeral Home
112 S 21St St
Middlesboro, KY 40965
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Turner Cemetery #3
Middlesboro, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gretchen Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gretchen Watson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gretchen Watson Obituary
WATSON, Gretchen Juneieve "June" 81, of Dayton, passed away on December 2, 2019 at . She was born on March 29, 1938 to Homer and Ollie (Day) Middleton in Harlan, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie Burke and Homer Middleton; siblings, Billy Barnett, Brenda Fay Barnett-Garett, and Sharon Barnett-Murphy; and father of her children, Charles E. Watson, Sr. Gretchen is survived by her loving children, Charlie (Donna) Watson, Deborah Watson, and Andrew (Marilyn) Watson; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Patricia Herron, Janice Sue (Paul) Barnett-Robinson, Richard (Lily) Burke, and Jimmy (Lisa) Burke; special son-in-law, Danny Williams; and many other loving family and friends. June always enjoyed reading and crocheting, but she mostly treasured time with family. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 12-2PM at CREECH FUNERAL HOME 112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, KY 40965, with funeral services to begin at 2PM. Interment immediately after at Turner Cemetery #3 in Middlesboro. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to gofundme.com/f/nm753-burial-assistance to help with final expenses. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gretchen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -