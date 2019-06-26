|
|
PEARSON III, Grover James Age 84. Jim was born November 27, 1934 and died June 22, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Gretchen Pearson. Sister and Brother-in-Law, Carol and Carl Wiggershaus. He is survived by his children; Jim (Sue) Pearson, Heidi (Tim) Kauflin, Robert (Rhonda) Pearson, Melissa (Joe) Lehmann & Julie Collins. Grandchildren; Ben (Morgen) Pearson, Sarah (Robby) Bennett, Kyle (Janisa) Pearson, Joe Lehmann, Alex (Kelsey) Pearson, Rachel Collins, Jennifer (Brennan) Mundt, Jordan (Jeff) Keith, Jessica Lehmann and Drew (Erica) Pearson. Great Grandchildren; Kenny Pearson, Korey Pearson, Violet Bennett & Hadley Pearson. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Dayton VA and the nurses at Kettering Home Care. Jim's body was donated to Wright State University. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00 prior to the mass. I lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 26, 2019