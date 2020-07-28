1/1
Guillermo CABACUNGAN Jr.
CABACUNGAN, Jr., Guillermo Abella Guillermo Abella Cabacungan Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends on July 24, 2020, at the age of 89. He was born in the city of Sinait, Ilocos Sur, in the Philippines on June 6, 1931, the son of Guillermo Ponce Cabacungan Sr. and Pastora Abella Cabacungan. He is survived by Nelly, his faithful wife of 62 years; nine loving children, Gigi (Thomas), Genevie, Guillermo III (Alma), Gina (Mark), Gemma (Don), Georgette (Alan), Gerald (JoAnn), Ginger (Chris), and Glenn; 26 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives throughout the United States, Canada, Guam, Australia, and the Philippines. He is predeceased by his parents, Guillermo Sr. and Pastora; two children, Gladys and Geoffrey; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Visitation will be held at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held the same day at St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, at 12:00 noon, followed by a procession to his final resting place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Montgomery, Ohio. Guests should follow face mask and social distancing guidelines at all locations. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church, 382 Liberty Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, and Shriners Hospital for Children.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 28, 2020.
