GAUTAM, Gunendra Kumar (many knew him affectionately as G.K.) Age 75 of Miamisburg, passed away in the early morning of Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was the youngest son of the late B.S. and Shakuntla Gautam. G.K. was an extremely loving husband. He was an adored father and hero to his children. G.K. didn't tell them how to live, he lived and let them watch. He believed in honor and integrity and taught by example. His word was his bond. He will be loved and missed for all of these things, and so much more. G.K. is survived by his loving wife Nilu Gautam, his sons Nitin Gautam (and his wife Megan Gautam), and Anuj Gautam, four grandchildren, Crystal P Gautam, Zaida Jae Howard, Anna Belle Howard-Gautam, and Xavier Om Gautam, two sister's, Kusum, and Vijay (Raj), He is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm on Thursday September 19, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home 820 Miamisburg - Centerville Rd Dayton OH 45459. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019