NIANOURIS, Gus 97, from Miamisburg, passed away on July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Gus, more affectionately known as "Papa," was born on September 12, 1921, in Jonesboro, Arkansas. As one of six children raised during the depression, he cultivated a strong work ethic and an overwhelming desire to provide for those he loved - two core values he carried with him throughout life. The radio was, indeed, one of the major undercurrents throughout Gus's long life. As a young boy, he taught himself how to fix broken radios, a skill which not only shaped his career path, but also led to another title he wore proudly: Ham Radio Operator W8FIR. As a veteran of WWII, he was a member of the 189th Signal Repair, entering Cherbourg, France on D Day +3. He was awarded two bronze stars for his service to our country. Upon returning home from the war, he and his family relocated to Dayton, where his sought-after radio skills enabled him to work in many specialized manufacturing fields. It was in Dayton where he met the love of his life, Norma Jean Faulkner. The two were married on March 29, 1947, and spent 72 years as husband and wife. They raised their four children in Miamisburg, in a home where the doors were always open to the neighborhood children, and everyone was always welcome -- especially if card games were involved. Many would say that Papa was happiest while sitting around the table playing games with his family, a tradition that lasted until his final weeks. Even at 97, he was "sharp as a tack," and would always begin each hand of cards with his signature warning: "NO cheating!" Unless, of course, he wasn't winning. Gus is preceded in death by his parents, Van and Flossie Nianouris, sisters Georgia and Toni, and brothers Emmanuel, Paul and John. He is survived by his wife, Norma; his daughters, Janie (Bruce) Jaffe, Renee (Ted) Noe, and Karen Miksell his sons, Gary (Linda) and David Nianouris; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all. W8FIR signing off 73s. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg with Rev. Michael Hout officiating. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helping Hands Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 3, 2019