BARBER Jr., Gustavus Jacob Born September 3, 1944, went to be with his wife Mary Barber and his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020. He lived in Springfield Ohio. He is survived by his three children; Louise and Jim Anderson, Ridgeley West Virginia, James and Tina Barber, Springfield and Karen Colwell, Springfield, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; one brother; David L. Barber, Springfield, two sisters; Gwen of California and Jackie of Washington and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Gustavus and Gladys (Burns) Barber Sr., two brothers; Butch Woodhouse and Daniel Barber and his parents. Mr. Barber was a member of the Springfield Missionary Baptist Church for many years and had served in the Army National Guard. Funeral services will be held at 11:30AM Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Steinmetz officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shares at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 30, 2020