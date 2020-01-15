Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
More Obituaries for Guy HOCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy HOCKER


1955 - 2020
Guy HOCKER Obituary
HOCKER, Guy M. Age 64 of Englewood and Springfield, passed away January 13, 2020. He was born January 17, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. Guy was preceded in death by his father, Max Hocker; daughter, Jennifer Hocker; and girlfriend, Penny Camden. Guy is survived by his mother, Etta Hocker; son, Chris Hocker; sisters: Jerri Lindsey, Brenda Munck (Paul) and Debbie Hocker; family friend, Tami Anderson; a host of other relatives and friends. Guy retired from General Motors after many years of service. He was a long standing member of the Dayton Motorcycle Club. Guy would ride from sun-up to sun-down, enjoying many poker runs, hill climbs and races. Guy was a very kind man who never met a stranger. He made a connection and friendship with many he met over the years. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield. Contributions may be made in Guy's memory to the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory of Guy or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020
