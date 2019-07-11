Home

ECKHART, Gwen Age 79 of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1939 to her late parents Gladys (Snyder) and Harry Eckhart. Gwen is preceded in death by her sister Ann; brother Ronnie; and brother-in-law Bud McCray. Gwen is survived by her nieces Jenny (Steve) Appelbaum, Karla (Jovanna) Eckhart, Jodie (Jim) Brown; nephews Keith (Veronica) Eckhart and Jon McCray; the lights of her life great nephew Josh (Liz) Moore, Jonathan Brown and Justin Brown, and great-great nephew Elijah Moore; great-great niece McKinley Ann Brown; many lifelong friends including Diane Lamme, Patty Medlin, and Ruth Masters. Gwen was a lifelong resident of Springboro, graduated from Springboro High School in 1957. She was the owner of Gwen's Flower Shop, and also worked as a custodian for Springboro Schools for 24 years at Jonathan Wright Elementary. She attended Springboro First United Methodist Church. Gwen enjoyed spending time with family and dinner out with friends. She was an avid UD basketball fan, and liked fishing and bingo. A visitation will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10 am until 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro. Funeral service to follow visitation on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1 pm. Burial to follow services at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Middletown, 45005.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
