KEISTER, Gwen B. Age 87 of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Woodlands of Middletown. She was born on July 8, 1932 in Albany, NY, the daughter of the later Harold Gordon & Dorothy Ellen (Stone) Berry. Mrs. Keister attended Grace Baptist Church in Middletown. Preceded in death by her husband Frederick Allen Keister, her daughter Valerie Szemplinski, 2 brothers-in-law Wilbur & James Keister, and by 3 sisters-in-law Ruby Carpenter, Virginia Peters & Peggy Keister. She is survived by 2 sons Karl Keister & Kevin (Sara) Keister, her sister Shelia (Charles) Wathen, her sister-in-law Margaret Keister, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the DALTON FUNERAL HOME, (Corner of Weaver Rd., & St. Rte. 4), Germantown with Pastor Matt Hawley officiating. Private burial Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Middletown in Mrs. Keister's memory. Please share condolences at dalton.fh.net.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2020