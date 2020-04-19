Home

ALLMAN, Gwendolyn 67, died Friday April 3, 2020, at her home in Yorktown, Virginia. She was born July 25, 1952, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Arthur and Georgia Allman. She was a classically trained pianist and accompanied many Dayton bands such as Heatwave and Platypus. She worked for 12 years as the Minister of Music at Living Word Church in Vandalia, Ohio. She was an American Council on Exercise (ACE) Certified Personal Trainer. Survivors include three sons, Eric Allman, Anthony Richardson II, and Christian Richardson; two daughters, Ebony Jones and Noelle Richardson, all of Dayton, Ohio; two brothers, Derrick Allman and Arthur Allman II; two sisters, Valeria Lark and Teresa Allman, all of Dayton, Ohio; two grandchildren, Eric Allman II and Aubrey Allman; and long-time friend, Claudia Jones. The family will hold a private service to celebrate her life. Her final resting place will be at the Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020
