BRUNNER, Gwendolyn L. Age 80 of Brookville, passed away May 10, 2019. She was born March 21, 1939 in Birmingham, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents: Stuart Calhoun and Margaret Calhoun; husband, John W. Brunner; brothers: Donald Calhoun and John Calhoun; and sister, Barbara Philpot. Gwen is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Bill and Kim Brunner; daughter and son-in-law, Theresa and Gary Phillips; 4 grandchildren: John Brunner, Austin Brunner, Whitney Phillips and Grant Phillips; 2 great-grandchildren: Gavin and Coltyn; brothers: William (Barbara) Calhoun and James Calhoun; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Gwen was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and was an inspiration to others. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:30 pm on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a service will begin at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Gwen's memory to . To share a memory of Gwen or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019
