House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Gwendolyn COX Obituary
COX, Gwendolyn Marie Age 68, of Trotwood, Ohio, born August 30, 1951, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. She was a resident of Dayton for 68 years, and worked for the Agape' for Youth Foster Care Agency. She was a member of Revival Center Ministries International. Preceded in death by her father, Louis Walton; son Jamel K. Walton; paternal grandparents, Berry and Estelle Walton; maternal grandparents, Theodore and Mattie Murphy. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lawrence Cox; mother, Mary E. Walton; son, Michael E. (Lynnette) Walton; daughter-in-law, Tina Byrd; brother, Roger (Rosalyn) Walton; 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Monday, May 11, 2020 at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020
