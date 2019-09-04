Home

Gwendolyn June Holmes

Gwendolyn June Holmes In Memoriam
Gwendolyn June Holmes Hello Baby. (saying, "hello baby"), is causing me to tear up. Today would be your 84th birthday and the first birthday we are sharing without you since all our relationships with you began. We, Chucky, Christi, Phyllis, Myrtle, Paizley and I, remember 9/4/19 as if you were still with us. We thank God for the time we shared before He summoned you into His eternal presence in heaven on 11/18/18. While we all miss you, we are thankful for your absence from suffering and your transition to God's heavenly bliss. Your hubby, Charles
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
