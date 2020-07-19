Gwendolyn KING

KING, Gwendolyn Pearl On July 14, 2020, Gwendolyn Pearl King, our earthly angel, and loving sister, went home to be with the Lord. She was born on July 27, 1953. Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Elder Robert Lee King and Healen R. King; and sister, Jaqueline Y. Johnson. Gwendolyn is survived by three sisters, Minister Lela Warren, Evangelist Brenda King, Deborah Conway; and two brothers, Robert L. King, Jr, and Ronnie T. King and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Ronnita King for all her loving care. The family will be holding a private graveside service. Professional services entrusted to W.E. Lusain Funeral Home & Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store