|
|
LOFTON, Gwendolyn D. Went to rest on October 20, 2019. She was a faithful member of Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church for over 50 years. She worked at Sears and was promoted as the first black supervisor in 1968. She was known for kindness, wisdom and generosity and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Lee Lofton; son, Terrence Andrew. She leaves to cherish her memories and the Lofton Legacy, her children, Carol Denise, Shelli Ann, Candace Lenita, Joyce Eileen, Brian Keith, Jonathan Lee, Benjamin Paul, Timothy Fred, Nathan M., and Joel Christopher; a host of grandchildren, family and friends. Visitation 4-6:30 pm Monday, October 28, at Abundant Life CCM, 4769 Free Pike. Program starting at 6:30 pm. Celebration of life 11 am Tuesday, October 29, at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church, 3241 Denlinger Rd. Interment Royal Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Andrew Lee Lofton Scholarship Fund, PO Box 26016, Trotwood, OH 45426.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019