WAMPLER, Gwendolyn "Gwen" 86, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020. She was born to Robie & Gussie (Howard) Morgan on Mar. 6, 1934 in Hoskinston, Kentucky. Gwen was an owner of numerous businesses in the Dayton area. She was a member of the Central Avenue Church of Christ, in Fairborn. Preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Jack Wampler; sister, Wanda Smith; brother, Selwyn Morgan. Survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ronald & Elaine Chappell; grandchildren (& spouses), Rhonda Vest (Brian), Robert Chappell (Heather) & Bryan Chappell (Heather); great grandchildren, Ronnie Lee, Brieanna, A.J., Macy Gail, Destanie Marie, Brennen, Gwendolyn Marie & Sammy; great great grandchildren, Cayden, Payton & Covy; sister, Nancy Phillips; brother, David Morgan; her church family and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020 at the Central Avenue Church of Christ, 922 S. Central Ave., Fairborn, OH 45324. Mr. Scott Spencer, Minister. Entombment Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. The family will receive friends at 12 noon Tuesday, prior to the service, at the church. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020