Gwendolyn WILSON
1945 - 2020
WILSON, Gwendolyn 74, of Dayton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Jul 15, 2020. She was a native Daytonian born on Sep 11, 1945. She was raised by loving parents, William and Ruby Witherspoon, who have preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughter, A'Senah V. Taylor; loving granddaughter, Airamee E. Taylor-Pierce and a host of family and friends. A walk-through viewing will held on Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020, from 9:00 11:30 AM at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417. Facial masks are required. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be a private funeral services held on Tuesday, 11:30 AM, at the funeral home, Pastor Craig S. High, D.R.E., officiating. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc
3924 W 3Rd St
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 262-0065
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
