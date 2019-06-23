Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Windamere
2 South Main Street
Middletown, OH
Service
Following Services
Gwyn Blake Obituary
BLAKE, Gwyn Marie Age 93, of Middletown, passed peacefully Tuesday June 18, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a beloved wife, mother, Mamaw and Gigi. But those who knew her best knew her as "Gwynie". Those who love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Gwyn is proceeded in death by her parents, John and Jane (Dalton) Adams; her brother, Chalmer Adams; her daughters, Terri Blake Halsey and Lisa Blake French. She will be loved and remembered by her beloved husband of 72 years, Thomas Clinton Blake; her grandchildren, Lori Ronto Evans, Courtney French Killin, Rachel French Hunter and Kelly French; as well as her great grandchildren, Edie, Elliot, Ian and Oliver Evans, Harlow and Caroline Killin, Justin and Aubrey Hunter, Lilliana and Luna Reed (French); and niece, Sandy Adams Norris. Friends are invited to celebrate and remember Gwyn on Friday, June 28 at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Visitations will be held from 2-4 pm followed by a service. Following the service there will be a reception held at The Windamere, 2 South Main Street, Middletown from 6:00 - 8:00. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or online at bcrf.org - OR - Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati 45242. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019
