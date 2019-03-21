|
SCHAFER, H. Darlene 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Schafer, Jr. and her oldest son, Herbie Schafer III. Darlene was a member of the Greenmont Oak Park Community Church in Kettering, Ohio. Darlene loved children and worked as a teacher's aid in Kettering Public Schools. Darlene is survived by her children, Vicki (Mark), Kim (Darren), Mike (Heidi), Christine (Dan), and Todd (Lora). She is survived by eight grandchildren, Nicholas Koogler, Andrew Koogler, Ashley Cooper, Alyssa Schafer, Ryan Schafer, Michael Schafer, Elizabeth Schafer, and Emily Schafer. Darlene is also survived by her great-grandson, Felix Koogler. Funeral service will be held at 6 pm on Friday, March 23rd, at Greenmont Oak Park Community Church 1921 Woodman Drive, Dayton, OH 45420. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 23rd, from 4pm until 6 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019