OTTO, H. Douglas Doug Otto, 85 formerly of Dayton Ohio passed away on May 27, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Doug was born on March 10, 1934 in Dayton, OH to Henry F. and Marguerite Otto. He was a graduate of Oakwood High School (1952). He graduated from Ohio State University and the Ohio State University Dental School (1959) where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, and the Psi Omega Dental Fraternity. He served two years in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He practiced dentistry in Dayton from 1961-1994. He enjoyed tennis and golf and fly fishing where he was a long time member of the Slagle Trout Club in Northern Michigan. He enjoyed splitting time between Florida and Michigan in his later years. He is survived by his wife Liz of 59 years, his sister Sanda (Jim) Findley of Toledo OH his three children, Lynanne (Blackwell) Hawthorne of Missoula MT, Susie (Brad) Baumgardner or Paradise Valley, AZ, Jay D (Ellie) of Dayton, and his seven grandchildren. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please honor Doug with memorial donations to The Little Traverse Conservancy, 3264 Powell Road, Harbor Springs, MI 49740 or The St. Jude's Childrens' Hospital.