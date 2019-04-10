WEIL, H. Gerald "Gerry" 80, of Miamisburg passed Sunday, April 7 in the care of . Gerry was a native of North College Hill (Cincinnati, OH) and longtime resident of Kettering. He was a proud graduate of Roger Bacon High School and Kent State University. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry V. and Luella (Heggemeier) Weil and his in-laws Dr. Albert and Angela Kunnen. Gerry is survived by Barbara (Kunnen), his love of 50 years, his children Kathy Weil Kargl and Gerry Weil Jr., their spouses Mark and Amy, and four grandsons, Jack H. and Nathan C. Kargl, and Colin D. and Luke M. Weil. He was beloved by his sister Janice (Weil) Julius and her husband Demetrios, Mark and Michelle Borchers, Janet and David Rogers, and Joan and Dennis Allen, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Gerry owned Boweil Moving Company Dayton and Calvin Tawney Movers and as a result of a lifetime in the moving industry, could give anyone directions wherever they needed to go. He was a longtime member of the Greater Dayton YMCA and the AGONIS Club. Gerry never knew a stranger, loved a good story, pulled for the Flyers and the Bengals through thick and thin, and knew everything was better with extra whipped cream on top. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Roger Bacon High School, the West Carrollton YMCA, or . Family will receive visitors Thursday, April 11 from 48 p.m. at Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday April 12 at St. Henry Parish, Dayton. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary