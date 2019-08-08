|
|
BEVERLEY, H. Jane Age 91, passed away peacefully August 6, 2019 at home. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on October 16, 1927 to the late Albert R. and Hilda King. Jane graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in 1945 and worked for John Spoelker Insurance for many years. She enjoyed golfing, traveling and volunteering. Jane was predeceased by her first husband, Richard (Dick) Owens. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Bill; children Mike (Jill) Owens, Kathy (Ted) Brannan, Rob Owens; and step-children Karen Beverley, Kristi Beverley, Kathy (Don) Saunders, Kim (Michael) Bruno, and Karyl Taulbee; 19 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral service to be held at St.Leonard's, Centerville, Ohio on Monday, August 12. Visitation is at 10 am and funeral mass at 11 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, 555 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45404. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019