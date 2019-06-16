|
SHEPHERD, H. Ray Age 76 of Dayton, passed away June 13, 2019. He was born on January 25, 1943 to the late, William and Hazel (Hampton) Shepherd. Also preceding him in death is son-in-law, Mike Merkle, special brother-in-law, Cliff and in-laws, Clifford and Catherine Urbanas. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Paulette; daughters, Catherine Merkle (Lane Coffee) and Annette Shepherd; granddaughter, Allison Merkle and grandsons, Aaron (Abby) and Paul (Kristin Sooy) Merkle. Ray was thrilled about a great-grandchild due in October. Ray leaves numerous nieces and nephews, especially Carla Malott and family. He retired from Premier Rubber, Emery Worldwide, Kroger's and the Farmer's Market. Friends and family may visit from 5-8 pm on Monday, June 17 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial is 10am on Tuesday, June 18 at Our Lady of Rosary. Ray will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019