H. Rosalee BARTLETT
1928 - 2020
BARTLETT, H. Rosalee 91, of New Carlisle passed away June 13, 2020. She was born August 5, 1928 in Miami County, the daughter of the late Dennis and Lily May. Rosalee retired from PNC Bank in New Carlisle. She loved teaching piano to children and adults. Rosalee also directed the Junior Choir at United Church of Christ in Alcony, passing on her love of music. She is preceded in death by her husband Neal Bartlett and daughter Daun Miller. Rosalee is survived by her daughter, April (Steve) Coppess; son-in-law, Rick Miller; step-son, Randall (Laura) Bartlett; step-daughters, Gwyn (John) Boettcher, Nancy (Doug) Zorn and Amy Bartlett; sister, Evelyn Rucker; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10-11 AM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home with the funeral service to honor Rosalee beginning at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
