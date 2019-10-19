Home

WILLIAMSON, Hadley Edward (68), a life-long resident of Springfield, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, in Nags Head, NC October 9, 2019. Ed and his wife, Kim, were the owners of Hickory Inn, here in Springfield, for the past 41 years. Some of his interests included golf, tennis, good cigars, fine wines, playing with grandkids, sharing jokes with his faithful customers and friends, and traveling with his wife. Survivors include his mother, Bette; his wife, Kim; his brother, Joe; his two sons, Mitch and Russ and their families; and other numerous relatives and friends. In accordance with Hadley's wishes, he was cremated in the Outer Banks and there will be no service. The family requests that pictures be shared with them.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
