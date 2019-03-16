|
KILBURN, Haley Elizabeth Age 26, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. She was born July 24, 1992 in Middletown, OH to Lonnie Kilburn and Michelle Smothers. Haley is survived by her children, Liam, Hazelie, Legend and Rhiannon; father, Lonnie Kilburn; mother, Michelle Smothers; sisters, Miranda (Caleb) Ward, Hannah, Paige; paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Reva Kilburn; maternal grandparents, Ed and Peggy Smothers; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 1:00 pm Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions in C/O of Baker- Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home for a fund for her children. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 16, 2019