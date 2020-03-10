|
|
HESS, Jr., Halley H. "Bud" Age 81, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, March 7, 2020. at Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born Wisconsin, on November 11, 1938, to the late, Eleanor D. (Jenson) and Halley H. Hess, Sr. He was a Navy Veteran; and retired from General Motors ~ Delco Products Division, after years more than 26 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis J. (Holbrook) Hess (2015); and his brother, Allen T. Hess. Bud is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Hess; 2 daughters, Rene (Bradley) Brown and Tina (Leo) Morales; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a Celebration of Life will follow 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020