Reverend Hallie Gambrell

Reverend Hallie Gambrell Obituary
GAMBRELL, Reverend Hallie V. Age 63 of Hamilton passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born December 8, 1956 in Wilmington, Delaware the daughter of the late Babe Ruth Faust and Nannie (nee Hibbard) Faust. Mrs. Gambrell was an insurance agent for the Craig Wilks Insurance Agency in Hamilton for over 30 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and preaching the gospel. She attended the Roundtable Bible Study Group for 14 years. Mrs. Gambrell is survived by three daughters Terri Jo (Randy Higginbotham) Powers, Nancy (Jeff) Kneisley, and Mary Beth (Andrew Buck) Blankenship; grandchildren Deric (Heather) Powers, Dakota (A.J. Newkirk) Powers, Paige, Kadyn, Alexis, Brailynn, and one on the way; two great grandchildren Bryson and Delilah, and her siblings Betty Riley, Babe (Paula) Faust, Alan (Carmen) Faust, and Cindy (Chris Jackson) Gill. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday March 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM, with Aletha Darbyshire, officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 4, 2020
