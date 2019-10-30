Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Hannah ROOSEN

Hannah ROOSEN Obituary
ROOSEN, Hannah Marie Infant daughter of Ryan and Susan (Caldwell) Roosen, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, one day after her birth. In addition to her parents, Hannah is survived by her brother, Julian Roosen and grandparents, Thomas and Patricia Caldwell of Bristol, TN and Robert and Cheryl Roosen of Springfield. A service in celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at High Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Cynthia Atwater presiding. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church Commons. The family requests that donations in Hannah's memory be made to High St. UMC, 230 E. High St., Springfield, OH 45505 or the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, www.mvdsa.org. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019
