More Obituaries for Harlan BANKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harlan BANKS Jr.

Harlan BANKS Jr. Obituary
BANKS Jr., Harlan Age 89, of Trenton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at . He was born March 12, 1930 in Breathitt County, KY to Harlan Sr. and Lula (Vancleave) Banks. Harlan was a member of Spring Hill Church of God. He served our country in the US Marines with an honorable discharge. Harlan is survived by his sons, Harlan Francis (Gail) Banks of Trenton, Mark Banks of Trenton; grandchildren, Erin (Adam) Condo of Fairfield, Stacy Banks of Middletown, Kaitlyn Francis Banks. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Hallie Banks in 2017. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Springhill Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Pastor Steve Elkins officiating. Harlan's body was donated to science. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 11, 2019
