HUNT, Jr., Harlan Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 19,1929 to Harlan Sr. and Rachel (Arnold) Hunt. Harlan served in the United States Army and took great pride in his service as a member of the 3rd Infantry Regiment guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier from 1948-1950 in Arlington National Cemetery. On August 25, 1956 he married Aileen Gabbard and together they raised two daughters. He retired from Champion International Paper in 1992 after 43 years. Harlan lived to fish and loved to sing. For decades, along with a regular group of fishing buddies, he enjoyed yearly trips north to Michigan, south to Alabama and points in between. He spent countless hours fishing Brookville Lake and loved his early morning gin rummy games at the Parkside Marina there. Harlan greeted everyone with easy humor, a smile and a song. He never met a stranger and always made those around him feel special. In recent years, his Wednesday Songbirds and dancing group at the Oxford Senior Center were the highlights of his week. Harlan was a loving and loyal husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Aileen M. Hunt; his daughters, Anita Hunt and Alisa Hunt; his sister, Lavada Hursell; his brother, Russell Hunt; his sisters-in-law, Inez Hunt, Patti Hunt and Jean Gabbard; his brother-in-law, Gene Gabbard; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; his dear friend and fishing buddy, Ray Reed; Artie Capozzi, who brought joy and companionship to his last years; and many friends, old and new. Harlan was preceded in death by his brothers, Ernest Hunt and Lee Hunt; his sister, Margie Rogers, his in-laws, Lucy and Grover Gabbard and his parents. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019