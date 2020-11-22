1/
Harland MIKESELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIKESELL, Harland Gene

58 of Union, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday,

November 19, 2020, at home with his family at his side.

Harland leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 17 years, Rhonda (Conard) Mikesell, his parents Larry and

Dorothy (Harrod) Mikesell, children Todd (Lauren) Mikesell, Scott (Karli) Mikesell, Courtney Mikesell, Nicholas (Alesa) Lunsford, Mark Lunsford, Stacy Lunsford. Also surviving are his grandchildren Luke, Avanell, Braylon and Mady Mikesell,

Eleanor Lunsford; two brother's Mark & Larry Mikesell, his

paternal grandmother Dorothy Mikesell, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister Tammy Mikesell. Harland was a 1980 graduate of Montgomery County JVS, a member of Resurrection

Lutheran Church in Centerville. He earned his masters degree in Business Administration and worked in the aviation industry for over 35 years. He was also a US Army veteran. Harland enjoyed fishing, UD Flyers, Cincinnati Reds and OSU Buckeye's, but most of all he loved watching his kids and grandchildren play ball and spending time with his family. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020, at Royal Oak Cemetery, 7217 National Road, Brookville with Reverend Joel Voss presiding. Arrangements entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers please make

donations in memory of Harland to the James Cancer &

Research Institute (www.cancer.osu.edu). Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service at 10:00 am, Friday,

November 27 that you may watch. To leave a message or share a memory with Harland's family, or watch his service please visit: www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Harland's family is planning a celebration of life in his memory for the spring.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Oak Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kindred Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved