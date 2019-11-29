|
BOWSER, Jr, Harley E. Age 77 of New Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 17, 1942 to his parents Harley Bowser, Sr. & Roberta (Shank) Bowser. Harley is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra R. (Naudascher) Bowser; daughter, Teri Nash; son, Chris (Tanya) Bowser; sisters, Patty Smith and Carol Hale; brother, Eugene (Bonnie) Bowser; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. Harley was a graduate of Lanier High School in 1960. He retired from Dayton Progress after many years. He enjoyed RVing, corvettes, and car shows. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM with Memorial Celebration to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 30th, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Harley. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019