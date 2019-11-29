Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harley BOWSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harley BOWSER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harley BOWSER Jr. Obituary
BOWSER, Jr, Harley E. Age 77 of New Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 17, 1942 to his parents Harley Bowser, Sr. & Roberta (Shank) Bowser. Harley is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra R. (Naudascher) Bowser; daughter, Teri Nash; son, Chris (Tanya) Bowser; sisters, Patty Smith and Carol Hale; brother, Eugene (Bonnie) Bowser; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. Harley was a graduate of Lanier High School in 1960. He retired from Dayton Progress after many years. He enjoyed RVing, corvettes, and car shows. He will be dearly missed. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM with Memorial Celebration to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, Nov. 30th, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Harley. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -