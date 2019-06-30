CONRAD, Harley "Bud" Passed away at his home on June 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Furnace, Estill Co., KY Sept 7, 1937 the son of Estill Conrad and Georgia Estes Conrad. Bud was proud of his Kentucky heritage even though life was not easy as a child. He was raised by his grandparents for the first six years of his life and loved wandering the hills and mountains of Kentucky.They did not have indoor plumbing or electricity so very early in life Bud learned how to be tough and appreciate what he had. In October of 2003 Bud was commissioned by the governor as a Kentucky Colonel.Bud eventually was brought first to Indiana and then to Ohio to live with his mother and siblings Harley attended Hanover schools and played basketball, baseball and track. It was at Hanover where he met his childhood sweetheart and love of his life. He married Jerri Blankenship on Jan 17, 1956.Bud loved all of his family and his home. He especially loved being able to work on projects to make his home more beautiful and took great pride in doing things himself with his hands with his tools. He appreciated and took great care of all that God had provided him with in his life from his home to his spotless vehicles and boat and would often vividly describe how hard growing up was as a boy.He was actively involved with his sons' activities coaching them in baseball for many years as they grew up and might be seen roller skating on a Friday or Saturday night when his boys were in their teens. He loved being a part of the Haldimand Ave. gang. Bud worked 40 years for Champion Papers in the Coating Prep department and retired in January 1996. One of his greatest pleasures was fishing with his wife or his sons, and camping with their fishing group on trips to Center Hill Lake in Tennessee. He also enjoyed small mouth bass fishing while wading the streams close to Hamilton. Bud is survived by his wife Jerri of 63 years. Two sons, Michael (Judi) Conrad of Cortland,OH and Timothy (Kathy)Conrad of Hamilton. one brother, Vernon(Nanny) Leece of Hamilton, OH one sister Darlene Conrad of Fl. one sister-in-law, Janet Conrad of Reily, OH. and four Grandchildren; Craig Conrad, Kevin Conrad, Nicki Schaffeld and Sierra Long. He is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Those previously passed are his parents, his step father who raised him John Leece, an infant brother Estill, his siblings Dennis Conrad Sr., John Leece and Norma Kelly, and daughter in law, Robin Conrad. Visitation Tuesday July 2, 2019 11:00AM-12pm with service to follow at 12PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton OH 45013. Burial at Reily Cemetery. Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019